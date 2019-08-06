Former ICE Agent, City Councilman Accused Of Child Sex Crimes In Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - On August 2, Jeffery Short, a former ICE agent, and Asher City Councilman was arrested at City Hall.
Investigators said he was arrested on five complaints of child sex crimes, including accusations of Sexual Battery, Rape by Instrumentation, and Lewd Acts with a Minor.
According to the report, there are two alleged victims, and both are teenage girls. Their ages are 14 and 16 years old.
After speaking with some of the other state investigators, deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said there could be more victims.
“We don't care where anybody is on the ladder as far as their social prominence, their civic responsibilities, or prominence. We look at the evidence, period,” said Sheriff Mike Booth.
Court documents accuse Short of telling one of his victims, "I'm just showing you a good time," when they tried to refuse.
The abuses allege different incidents of inappropriate touching.
One of the alleged victims said she feared Short because he was well-connected in the town.
“A city council member from Asher, Oklahoma was molesting children under the age of 16, and under when they would spend the night with his child,” said Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb.
Investigators said also met with Oklahoma DHS. Deputies said a worker informed them of two different cases involving Short.
The DHS worker said the first case was for molestation, and the second case was for showing “pornographic material to his own children in his office while he worked for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."
The DHS worker stated, "he does not know why Jeffrey was never charged criminally."
But now, investigators are taking another look at Short’s past.
“Back in 2008 when there was an incident, and we have contacted investigators that were involved in that case. We have got all the information to that particular case,” said Sheriff Booth.
The sheriff said more information has come to light and could be released in the coming days. He's urging any and all victims to come forward.
Short has already bonded out of jail.
News 9 reached out to Short for a comment, but that call went unreturned.