News
Tulsa Police: 3 People Arrested After Chase Involving Stolen Car
Wednesday, August 7th 2019, 3:32 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested three people after a chase involving a stolen car Tuesday night.
Police say the driver hit some stop sticks around 11 p.m. near 5th and 45th West Avenue and that's where police took all 3 people into custody.
Officers found some meth in the car and believe the suspects threw out some guns during the chase.
Police say the car was stolen out of the Glenpool area.