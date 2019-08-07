Man Recovering After Being Shot, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is recovering in the hospital after someone shot him multiple times.
Police found the victim in a parking lot near Pine and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Officers say victim has not be able to them, and he is in critical condition at the hospital.
Police say they believe the victim is actually the person who contacted them about the shooting that happened just after eleven last night.
Officers found the victim in a car near MLK and Pine.
When police got there, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Police don't know where the shooting actually happened, and they don't have much of a suspect description.
If you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS; you can remain anonymous.