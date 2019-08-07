Hundreds Of Former Boy Scouts Allege Sexual Abuse
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - A group known as "Abused in Scouting" has filed a lawsuit alleging the Boys Scouts of America covered up sexual predators in its ranks.
The group's attorneys say they have identified nearly 800 victims of abuse and say they believe more are out there.
"The kind of numbers that we're talking about now dwarf what we've seen in the Catholic church cases," said attorney Tim Kosnoff.
Michael Nussbaum says he was victimized as a scout. He reported the incident to the scouts but say no one believed him.
"They dismissed it. They said, oh he's a police officer, he's well respected," said Nussbaum.
The Boy Scouts of America says it has turned over about 120 reports from "Abused in Scouts" to local law enforcement agencies.
In a statement, the Scouts added,
“We recognized, however, that there were instances in our organization’s history when cases were not addressed in a manner consistent with our commitment to protect Scouts, the values of our organization, and the procedures we have in place today.”