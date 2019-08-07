News
3 Arrested In Murder Of Man Whose Body Was Dumped At Pittsburg Co. Cemetery
Wednesday, August 7th 2019, 9:19 AM CDT
Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County Sheriff said three men have been arrested in the murder of a man whose body was left at the Bache cemetery on July 4. The victim had been badly beaten and the body burned, according to Sheriff Chris Morris.
Matt Vermillion, Jimmy Nace and Tyler Morgan are now in custody in the death. Some investigators in Pittsburg County said it’s one of the most brutal crime scenes they have worked.
The victim was later identified as Bob Dalpoas, 49, of Haileyville.
Bache is located southeast of McAlester.
“It hits home a little more because we have a low homicide rate,” said Morris, “It is horrible to go kill somebody like that."
If you have any information, call the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office: 918-423-5858.