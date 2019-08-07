News
Young People Forgoing College For Financial Reasons According To New Survey
A new study shows young Americans are drifting away from the notion of heading to a four-year college immediately following high school.
TD Ameritrade surveyed about 2,000 young adults and teens and say a rising number of young people are looking for ways to offset the rising cost of college, including taking a year off between high school and college.
The research also showed about half of recent grads say their college degree wasn't that important in finding their current job.