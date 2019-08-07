Later tonight, additional storms are likely to develop again across Nebraska and NE Kansas and become severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats. As these storms also move southeast with time, a small complex may remain intact and brush northern OK Thursday morning through midday. This will have a big impact on our daytime highs for Thursday, and we have made some reductions in both temperature and heat index for Thursday. Another chance for a few showers and storms will also remain for late Thursday night into Friday morning as the effective boundary will be pushed into far northern OK during this period. This also would bring the highs down a notch for Friday.