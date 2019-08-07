Jenks Outlet Mall One Step Closer To Reality
JENKS, Oklahoma - A plan to build an outlet mall in the Tulsa area is finally happening. After years of discussions, the Jenks mayor says Simon Outlets has officially purchased the land to build it.
Simon first announced an outlet mall in Jenks back in 2015, but it's been delayed until now.
Jenks Mayor Robert Lee tells us the plan is to build the outlet mall at 1st Street and River District Drive. That's just south of the Creek Turnpike on the west side of the river and not far from the Oklahoma Aquarium.
Lee says Simon took their time to make sure the mall was a viable option in the current retail market and closed on the deal last week. And that delay means, the company is looking to break ground in January of 2020 and an opening in the summer of 2021.
Lee says the mall's location will hopefully bring in a lot of people to Jenks.
"The location certainly helps. It's close to the Creek Turnpike, its close to our neighbors across the River here in Tulsa. It's very centrally located, it's easy to access so certainly that helped choosing this location," said Jenks Mayor Robert Lee.