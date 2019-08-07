Erin Barnhart with Panera Bread shares the recipe for a delicious, fresh summer salad.

Ingredients:

  • ½ avocado, diced
  • 10 oz baby arugula
  • 1 tbsp. basil, chiffonade
  • 2 tbsp. candied walnuts, chopped
  • 1 tbsp. Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
  • 1 nectarine, sliced
  • ¼ cup Panera® Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
  • 2 radishes, sliced thin
  • ¼ cup red onion, sliced thin
  • 10 strawberries, sliced
  • 1 French baguette from Panera Bread®

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, combine baby arugula, basil, radish, onion, gorgonzola cheese, candies walnuts, and balsamic dressing; toss lightly to combine.
  2. Divide on to 4 serving bowls or plates and garnish each with the strawberries, nectarine, and avocado.
  3. Serve with sliced baguette.