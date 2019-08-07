News
Strawberry Arugula Salad
Erin Barnhart with Panera Bread shares the recipe for a delicious, fresh summer salad.
Ingredients:
- ½ avocado, diced
- 10 oz baby arugula
- 1 tbsp. basil, chiffonade
- 2 tbsp. candied walnuts, chopped
- 1 tbsp. Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
- 1 nectarine, sliced
- ¼ cup Panera® Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- 2 radishes, sliced thin
- ¼ cup red onion, sliced thin
- 10 strawberries, sliced
- 1 French baguette from Panera Bread®
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine baby arugula, basil, radish, onion, gorgonzola cheese, candies walnuts, and balsamic dressing; toss lightly to combine.
- Divide on to 4 serving bowls or plates and garnish each with the strawberries, nectarine, and avocado.
- Serve with sliced baguette.