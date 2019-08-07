News
Woman To Be Sentenced In Rogers County Court On Wednesday
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman who's pleaded guilty to 5 felonies and 4 misdemeanors will be sentenced by a Rogers County judge on Wednesday.
Summer Deitrich has been arrested several times for DUIs, child abuse, child neglect, assault and battery on a police officer and obstructing officers.
The District Attorney is asking the judge for a sentence of 10 years for child abuse and neglect, 5 years for assaulting the officer, 1 year for obstruction, and 5 years for DUIs.