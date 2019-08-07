Make-A-Wish Gift Stolen From Teen Cancer Survivor In MWC
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - A metro teen is devastated after someone stole his dirt bike during the night. The theft wouldn't be as upsetting if the bike wasn't his wish granted after surviving Stage IV cancer.
Logan Shadrick, 18, was spending the night with a group of friends when the theft happened.
The 2017 Kawasaki KX250s was stolen around 4 a.m. Monday, August 5 from a home on Oak Street, near Midwest City High School.
“I went outside, and the bike wasn't there. I went out front, It wasn’t there,” said Shadrick. “I walked around the house and it was gone so I was like it must be inside.”
Shadrick thought it was a joke.
“I was upset, and I didn't know what to say, I just sat there,” said Shadrick. “(I) was just thinking about it, it didn't seem true.”
Shadrick was diagnosed in May 2016 with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma Leukemia, a rare non-Hodgkin’s cancer.
Make-A-Wish approached the family during Shadrick’s seven rounds of chemotherapy that took months.
“Just seeing the bike was cool,” said Shadrick. “Once I got to ride it, it was a lot bigger than what it was. It was way more fun than what I thought.”
The Shadrick family has since taken to social media. They’re desperate to find what may be just a bike to one but for others, a symbol of survival.
So far, there have been no leads.
As determined as he is to fight cancer, Shadrick is determined to find what matters most.
“They're probably not going to return it but if they did, I’d probably give them money for it or for anyone that does find it,” said Shadrick. “It means a lot to me, it is what I got for surviving my life.”
If you have any information or know of the dirt bikes whereabouts, you’re asked to give Midwest City police a call at 405-739-1306.