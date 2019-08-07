Jenks Schools Steps Up Child Safety With Bus Cameras
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Public Schools is bringing student safety into sharper focus with new technology on their buses.
They recently bought twelve new buses equipped with eight cameras each.
"There's no value you can put on any kids life," said Jeremy Hairrell, Jenks Public Schools.
Four cameras will be mounted on the outside, which gives the driver a 360 degree view around the bus from their seat.
Keeping an eye on what happens inside is just as important.
"These cameras that are positioned alongside of the bus have the full wide angle view that can see down in every seat,” said Hairrell.
The cameras allow the school to monitor what happens on the bus and helps drivers keep an eye on any potential dangers outside.
"If there's somebody walking beside the bus, or a dog outside the bus, or whatever it could be, now the bus driver can see what's out there and not open up a door to let a kid off if there's something out there that doesn't feel right,” said Hairrell.
Hairrell works for the school district but said he's a parent first.
"I feel as safe as ever putting them on the buses with our bus drivers, and I know other parents out there, it makes them feel good knowing people are taking that extra care of their kids,” said Hairrell. “We don't call them bus drivers here, we call them Jenks Trojans drivers. Anybody can be licensed to drive this bus but it takes a special person to be a safe driver."
The school district has 12 of camera rigged buses right now, but plan to have more in the future.