New Scooter Rules Being Made By Tulsa City Council
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa plans to add new restrictions for scooter users, limiting rentals to riders over 16 years old, and clarifying that scooter aren’t allowed on sidewalks downtown, on Cherry Street, or in Brookside.
The City Council could approve the new rules as soon as next week.
Since the electric scooter rental companies arrived in Tulsa nine months ago, Tulsans have ridden just over a half million miles on them, according to data provided by the companies. Over the busiest days, 3,500 trips a day were made on scooters. Between Bird and Lime, there are 8 hundred rental scooters in Tulsa.
Joey Kelm, who works downtown, said he uses them to get across downtown for lunch.
“I have an hour break, but with these, I can get anywhere to eat in that hour and I don’t have to worry about parking,” he said.
City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said she hopes the new regulations will clarify for scooter riders that the rules are essentially the same as they are for bicycle riders.
The new rules will take effect after the council finalizes them in the coming weeks. The city plans to publicize the changes, and some of the new rules will come up as reminders in the apps riders use to rent the scooters.