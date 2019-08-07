Tulsa Police Searching For A Man Breaking Into Their Patrol Cars
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man who they said may be connected to several cop car break-ins.
The smash and grabs have been happening over the past week and a half. Police said the person smashed the windows of five police cars in two areas of Tulsa. One of the items missing is an AR-15 style rifle.
A photo was captured by a Tulsa Police officer's home surveillance cameras this weekend.
Police said the suspect smashed out a police car window before rummaging inside.
The break-in this weekend was the fifth they've seen since July 25.
"That makes us believe somebody is targeting our police vehicles to break in, and to steal items from," said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce.
Pierce said two of the crimes took place near 67th and Peoria and the other three break-ins were near Pine and MLK.
"They're not all in the same night not all in the same area, but just to have so many police cars makes us believe that's what they're looking for," Pierce said.
Pierce said the person took everything from digital cameras and medical supplies.
"Our tourniquets, halo patches, those are things we can use to save somebody's life," said Pierce.
Police had to report weapons stolen from the vehicles.
"The biggest item we've had taken is an AR-15 from one of the units, and we have that serial number," she said.
Pierce said officers often take their cars home and some units have lock boxes, but they're supposed to take valuables inside.
She said the break-ins are uncommon.
"We don't typically get individuals that are brave enough to break into a police car. This is a rare event for us," she said.
Police said the suspect is likely in his teens or early 20's and was wearing a sweatshirt that said "Diamond Supply."
If you recognize him, call police or CrimeStoppers. You can remain anonymous.