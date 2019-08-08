2 Men Recovering After Owasso Stabbing, Shooting
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting and stabbing in an Owasso neighborhood overnight.
Owasso Police said they first started responding to this incident just before midnight in the Metro Heights neighborhood near 96th Street North and North Mingo.
Police said there was some kind of domestic dispute in one of the homes there.
Two men were involved.
Police said one man stabbed the other man and the victim, who was stabbed, shot the first man.
Both men are now in the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.
Police said there was also a woman in the home at the time, but it doesn't appear she was involved.
Officers are still investigating and aren't sure what caused the fight.
Police said they aren't looking for any other suspects involved in this incident.