News
Rachel Maddow To Make Book Tour Stop In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's Magic City Books announced a book tour stop by network news anchor and author Rachel Maddow.
Tulsa is one of only eight stops on Maddow's tour. Other cities include New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Maddow is going on tour to talk about her new book called Blowout.
The local event will be Saturday, October 5th at the Tulsa U-MAC near 71st and Mingo.
Tickets for the event are on sale now and cost around $40.