Besides building its own delivery business, the online retailer wants to drop off packages to its shopper’s doorsteps even faster, which is proving to be a bigger expense than expected. Last month, Amazon admitted it would cost more than the $800 million it had said it would spend to switch its Prime two-day delivery promise to one-day delivery. The higher costs were related to reconfiguring its warehouses and moving products and goods to facilities that were closer to its customers.