Tapping Opportunity: New Tap-House To Open In Claremore
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - News On 6 is learning about plans for a new Claremore tap-house that's expected to bring more nightlife and revitalization to downtown.
There's still a lot of work to do before people will walk into the tap room.
This place will be called Tap on the Tracks, referencing the nearby train tracks, and it's the first tap-house to open on Will Rogers Boulevard, which is the main stretch through downtown.
Andrew and Scott Jones-Brothers say they've lived all over the country, from New York to Seattle, and they've seen some great nightlife scenes.
They wanted to bring some element of that here to Claremore and jump start a revitalization here along downtown's main street, but it was not an easy task.
Andrew and Scott worked with the city council to change a city ordinance banning alcohol-oriented businesses along Will Rogers Boulevard.
Now that that's done, they hope Tap on the Tracks can drive more people to downtown.
"We want to be cooperative versus competitive. We want to have dinner at Doe's, then come over here for a drink while you make your way to Main Street for dessert. We think there is a big slice of the pie in Claremore that's not currently being utilized" said Andrew Jones-Brothers.
The owners say they plan to have the tap-house open by mid-September.