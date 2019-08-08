President Trump Visited El Paso, Dayton After Mass Shootings
The first funerals will be held today for some of the 22 victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Wednesday, President Trump traveled to El Paso and Dayton, Ohio where nine others were killed.
President Trump spent Wednesday in both cities offering support to survivors, victims' families, and first responders.
"We met with also the doctors, the nurses, the medical staff. They have done an incredible job, both places just incredible" said President Trump.
Reaction to the president's visit was mixed. Protestors chanted outside hospitals in El Paso and Dayton.
Meanwhile, Democratic leaders from both cities say they want action on gun control.
Ohio senator Sherrod Brown said he asked President Trump to call on senate Republicans to take action on guns.
Earlier in the day, on his way out of the White House, President Trump told reporters there is "great appetite for background checks."