Oklahoma State Fair Announces New Attractions For 2019
The Oklahoma State Fair is Sept. 12 to 22 and will feature 10 new attractions this year.
The new attractions include a Renaissance village, a mural competition, Chinese acrobats and an Oklahoma frontier experience.
Below is information about the new attractions from the state fair:
Renaissance Village: Join us on a journey back in time to the great Renaissance. Joke with jesters, befriend the dark knight and prepare for battle! The Renaissance village has events for everyone in the Centennial Plaza! It is open daily from noon to 8 p.m.
Mural Competition: The Oklahoma Mural Challenge is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 14, in The Circle! See artists paint murals right in front of you and watch as The Circle becomes a visual wonderland, all in a day!
Putters Cup: Think you have what it takes in putting? Be at the Modern Living Building from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 20 for the Oklahoma State Fair Putters Cup!
Xtreme Chinese Acrobats: Join us at the Entertainment state at the Bennett Event Center to see these amazing acrobats do what they do best! Since 1984 these acrobats have been amazing and thrilling audiences across the world. You are sure to be mesmerized.
Kids Celebration: A highly interactive game show built for kids, teens and parents! Every kid will have the opportunity to be the star of the show, on the Entertainment Stage in the Bennett Event Center!
Film Festival: Be here on Sept. 14 for the first ever Oklahoma State Fair Film Festival! Top winners of the festival will be open to the pubic at the Contemporary Arts Center Theater for viewing!
Oklahoma Frontier Experience: Check out all the new acts we're bring to the frontier such as Charro Gabriel Hernandez, Flyin' Fiddler Wayne Cantwell and the Early American Potter. Don't miss these along with all the other attractions you can catch at this exhibit daily!
Grizzly Experience: Visit Yogi and his two friends at the Bandshell Lawn to see the interaction between man and bear! Witness the show and learn what to do if you ever met one in the wild!
New Equine Competitions: Team Penning and Pleasure Draft divisions are new this year to the equine competitions! Be sure to visit #BarnRow at the Fair so you experience the diverse equine action.
New Livestock Competitions: Livestock competitions are adding both an Open Sheep Division and a British White Beef Cattle Division! Get involved with all of our livestock competitions, new and old!