Cookies And Cream Pancakes
Chef Rebecca Foy of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino shows us how to make cookies and cream pancakes. Yum!
Pancake Batter
- 2 Cups-All-Purpose Flour
- 1/2 Cup-Cocoa Powder
- 3/4 Tbsp.-Baking Powder1/2 Tsp-Baking Soda
- 1/2 Tsp-Salt
- 1/2 Cup-Sugar, Granulated
- 3 Cups-Buttermilk
- 2 Eggs, Whole
- 1/4 Lb.-Butter, Melted
- 1 Cup- Oreo® Pieces
Cream Filling
- 1/2 Lb.-Cream Cheese, Softened
- 1/2 Cup-Half & Half
- 2.5 Cups-Powered Sugar
- 1/2 Tbsp.-Vanilla
- 4 Cups-Whipped topping
- 4 Cups-Oreo® Pieces
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar.
- In a separate bowl, mix together buttermilk, eggs and melted butter. Fold together wet and dry ingredients and then add Oreo® pieces.
- In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip the cream cheese until smooth and add the half & half.
- When combined, add the powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time. Once all the sugar has been added, add the vanilla. Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a large mixing bowl and fold in the whipped topping and finally the Oreo® pieces.