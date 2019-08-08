Chef Rebecca Foy of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino shows us how to make cookies and cream pancakes. Yum!

Pancake Batter

  • 2 Cups-All-Purpose Flour
  • 1/2 Cup-Cocoa Powder
  • 3/4 Tbsp.-Baking Powder1/2 Tsp-Baking Soda
  • 1/2 Tsp-Salt
  • 1/2 Cup-Sugar, Granulated
  • 3 Cups-Buttermilk
  • 2 Eggs, Whole
  • 1/4 Lb.-Butter, Melted
  • 1 Cup- Oreo® Pieces


Cream Filling

  • 1/2 Lb.-Cream Cheese, Softened
  • 1/2 Cup-Half & Half
  • 2.5 Cups-Powered Sugar
  • 1/2 Tbsp.-Vanilla
  • 4 Cups-Whipped topping
  • 4 Cups-Oreo® Pieces


Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mix together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix together buttermilk, eggs and melted butter. Fold together wet and dry ingredients and then add Oreo® pieces.
  3. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip the cream cheese until smooth and add the half & half. 
  4. When combined, add the powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time.  Once all the sugar has been added, add the vanilla.  Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a large mixing bowl and fold in the whipped topping and finally the Oreo® pieces.