Judge Denies Convicted Tulsa Murderer's Request For New Trial
TULSA, Oklahoma - The teenager who murdered Broken Arrow school teacher Shane Anderson and raped an elderly woman two years ago will not get a trial. Deonte Green previously took a blind plea, and the judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The teen later said he did not understand what the plea meant, and he wanted to take it back.
On Thursday, the judge said Green does not have the right to take back his guilty plea. She said she questioned him extensively about his understanding of the plea, and he made his decision knowingly and willingly.
