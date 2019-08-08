News
Tulsa Police: Man In Custody After Vandalizing Cars At A Church
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrested a man they say was vandalizing cars outside a downtown church.
Our camera was there when officers took Russell Caudill into custody late Thursday afternoon at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
People who work there told News On 6 Caudill got inside the church, so they locked down the pre-school as a precaution.
Police say when officers arrived - they found Caudill outside and took him into custody.
"Our approach on it is going to be, not assume what he's up to. We got kids, and we gotta make sure this is secured," said Corporal Brandon Davis, Tulsa Police.
Court records show Caudill is on probation for assault with a dangerous weapon.