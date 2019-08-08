Tulsa Co. Sheriffs: Woman Charged With Murder Back In Jail
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County woman charged with murdering her husband, is back in jail after prosecutors say she violated her bond.
Vicky McNeely is now in jail on a $1.5 million bond, after prosecutors said she had been ordered to live with a specific person, not drink, and submit to drug and alcohol tests. She wasn't not living with that person, sounded intoxicated when called, and she also refused to take a urine test.
Prosecutors said she also sent inappropriate texts to her court services supervisor.
McNeely had her bond revoked before in 2017 after being arrested for aggravated DUI.
She's charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dan McNeely, her husband, 23 years ago in their Owasso home in 2013.