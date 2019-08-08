WATCH: Police Search For A Man That Burglarized An Owasso Church
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Surveillance video captured a burglary at an Owasso Church.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said the thief tried to get into the Owasso Church of Christ, before stealing several pieces of lawn equipment from the church's shed.
The Sheriff's Office said what makes this burglary so brazen, is that it happened in broad daylight when people were mowing the lawn.
Surveillance video at Owasso Church of Christ showed a man walking into a shed twice, taking what is believed to be a backpack blower, handheld blower, and a weed eater, before getting back into this SUV and driving away.
"Very frustrating, I haven't stopped thinking about it since it happened, I'm just really frustrated to see something like that happen," said Youth Minister Tim Bowman from the church.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office believes there was a second person driving the SUV. Youth Minister Tim Bowman said watching the surveillance video is tough to take in.
"We've already budgeted for this year," said Bowman.
Deputies said before the man took the lawn tools, he tired to get into the church.
On that surveillance video you can see that man try to get into several doors before going over to a shed.
Bowman said the church has made recent security upgrades including having an alarm system, an intercom with key card access, and a surveillance system that captured the suspected thief in the act.
Deputy Justin Green, a Public Information Officer with Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said what makes this case even more interesting is that this burglary happened during the day.
"There are other people up, active, and around. This person did this and showed no fear and no worry about somebody catching them," said Green.
As the Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the church as a message.
"I just want them to know that we all have choices, and we hope that everybody makes the right choice," said Bowman.
If you recognize the man, you can call 918-596-COPS.