If there's a silver lining in Willis Towers' findings, it's that star employees are likely to enjoy bigger bonuses and pay hikes next year. "Many companies are doubling down on providing significantly larger market adjustments to employees in high-skill roles and selective pay raises to their top performers," Hartmann said.

Bonuses, which are typically to reward workers for excellent performance, are projected to increase to 5.9% of a worker's salary in 2020, up from 5.3% in 2018, the survey found.

"Some employers are carving out increase pools for their high-potential and top performing employees," Hartmann said.