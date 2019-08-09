Nearly 30-Minute Chase Ends After Driver Crashes, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say an attempted traffic stop turned into nearly a 30 minute chase across Tulsa.
Police say they tried to stop the car but the driver took off, led them all around Tulsa, ran through stop strips, and then crashed out near a park.
Officers say they ran the tag on the car near 51st and Peoria, but it didn't match the car.
Police say they chased the driver from there, all the way north, toward highway 11.
Police set up stops strips in different locations but say the driver drove right through them.
After running through the stop strips the car lost a tire and eventually police stopped the car near a park at 71st and Riverside.
Officers say the car did come back stolen and the plates were from a different vehicle.
Officers say the driver wasn't injured but was still taken to the hospital to be checked out.