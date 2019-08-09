Lawmakers Debate Gun Control Legislation
In the wake of last weekend's deadly mass shootings pressure is mounting for lawmakers to take action on gun control.
Many have been on high-alert after the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso killed more than 30 people last weekend.
It's also re-energized activists to press Washington for gun control legislation.
Now some Republican lawmakers say, they're open to talks about gun control.
"The president called me this morning about this. He's anxious to get an outcome and so am I" said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky radio station that when the senate reconvenes in September he expects background checks, assault weapons, and "red flag" laws will be discussed.
But in a statement, a leader from the National Rifle Association said the proposals "would make millions of law abiding Americans less safe and less able to defend themselves."
On Thursday, police say a false report of an active shooter spread panic throughout a Walmart north of Austin, Texas.
And in Springfield, Missouri, officials say a man walked into a Walmart with AN AR 15 style rifle, wearing tactical gear. An off-duty firefighter held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived to arrest him. He has not been charged.