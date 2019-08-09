News
Tulsa Police Search For Best Buy Burglary Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a burglary at a Best Buy Near I-44 and Skelly Drive.
Police say the burglars were able to get in and out quickly.
When police got here to the store, they found the metal security door had been pried open.
Police say the burglars were able to get in the store, take some items and get out pretty quickly.
Police say these burglaries match some recent burglaries in Dallas and other places.
If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.