Escaped Inmate Found Dead On Vinita Prison Grounds
VINITA, Oklahoma - Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say an inmate they thought had walked away from a minimum-security prison has been found dead on the grounds of the prison.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 52-year-old Ricky Bauders disappeared Tuesday from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita, about 57 miles northeast of Tulsa.
Officials said Bauders had last been seen running away from the prison about 6 p.m. Aug. 6. His body was found behind a maintenance building at the edge of the grounds, according to Matt Elliott with the ODOC.
Officials said K-9 officers tracked down his body. It's believed he went to the storage area during a rainstorm overnight and committed suicide.
He was serving a four-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary.