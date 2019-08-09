News
Andolini's BBQ Chicken Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 14-oz. dough
- 2 ladles of BBQ sauce (we use a house made smoked apple BBQ sauce) + extra for drizzling after baking
- 1 cup diced cooked chicken breast
- 7 oz. of mozzarella — we used a shredded / diced mozzarella on ours, but small chunks of fresh mozzarella would work too
- 5 slices of smoked mozzarella
- 2 cups of thinly sliced, lightly floured and deep fried onions
- 1 tablespoon of pecorino romano cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 500 degrees and preheat a pizza stone in your oven, if you have one. Ideally, give the stone and oven 30 minutes to come fully to temperature before baking the pie.
- In the meantime, push out your dough to form a 14” pizza crust. Place on a lightly oiled pan for easy transfer to the stone when it’s time to bake.
- Lightly spread BBQ sauce over the entire crust, leaving the outer 1” clear. Use your fingers or the back of a spoon to gently spread the sauce over the dough. Sprinkle diced chicken evenly over sauce. Sprinkle the diced mozzarella evenly over the entire pizza, layer smoked mozzarella slices over diced mozzarella and transfer pizza to hot stone.
- Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly. Remove pizza from oven, and top with fried onions, a drizzle of BBQ sauce and a sprinkling of pecorino romano cheese.
- Slice and serve!