News
PBR Event Returns To Tulsa This Weekend
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Professional Bull Riders are back at the BOK Center this weekend. It's the second consecutive year the PBR's second half of the season begins in Tulsa.
The top bull riders will compete Saturday and Sunday in the Express Ranches Classic presented by Osage Casino and Hotel. Round one begins August 10.
Tess Maune interviewed Ryan Weaver, known as the "Patriotic Voice" of the event. The U.S. Army veteran and singer will perform during the event. Watch the video attached to this story for Tess' interview.