News
2 Detained After Police Chase In NW OKC
Friday, August 9th 2019, 1:18 PM CDT
Updated:
Two people have been detained during a police chase in northwest Oklahoma City.
The chase started Friday afternoon near May Avenue and NW 122nd Street.
Police were chasing a red Chevrolet car in several neighborhoods. The car pulled over and two people ran away from the car into a field.
The driver was quickly caught by police and the second person ran toward a line of houses.
The second person was caught a short time later near a home.
The two people are home invasion suspects, police told News 9.
