Two people have been detained during a police chase in northwest Oklahoma City.

The chase started Friday afternoon near May Avenue and NW 122nd Street.

Police were chasing a red Chevrolet car in several neighborhoods. The car pulled over and two people ran away from the car into a field.

The driver was quickly caught by police and the second person ran toward a line of houses.

The second person was caught a short time later near a home.

The two people are home invasion suspects, police told News 9.

