Oklahoma Boy's Photo Grabs Everyone's Attention
HASKELL, Oklahoma - Back in May, when the storms were abundant and sirens went off often, we asked viewers to send us pictures from the storm shelter and they did.
One of those was particularly sweet; a little boy looked out the shelter door watching for the storm.
His name is McCrae Cox and he is three years old. He lives near Haskell in Muskogee County and it turns out, he is a huge News On 6 fan.
His mom said anytime a helicopter flies overhead he says it’s "SkyNews 6."
He knows all the weather people too. Not bad for a three year old, whose fourth birthday is next week.