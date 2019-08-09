News
'Jews In Space' Exhibit In Tulsa Through September
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art has an exhibit on now. Its title is very eye catching: Jews in Space.
Now, it’s not what you may be thinking. The exhibit focuses on writers, directors, actors and others who are involved in movies, television and other pop culture who just happen to be Jewish.
Michael Yantz is the museum curator.
"I think we have about 25 movie posters showcasing some of the movies from Star Wars, Star Trek, AI, Jupiter Ascending - even Jurassic Park," he said.
Yantz says it’s all in good fun, just trying to educate in a lighthearted, fun way.
The exhibit runs through Sunday, September 29th. The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art is open every day.