Newly Signed 'Kaylee's Law' Prevents Sexual Assault Convicts From Contacting Victims
Oklahoma City, OK - A new law signed by Governor Stitt will prevent sexual assault convicts from harassing their victims.
House Bill 1881 directs the courts to issue orders of no contact from people convicted of sexual abuse or exploitation crimes to their victims. The bill is also known as Kaylee’s Law and was named after a girl whose abuser sent her letters and pictures from jail.
“The victim for whom this law is named was contacted by the man serving prison time for crimes against her,” State Rep. Scott Fetgatter said. “He sent her a birthday card, pictures and newspaper clippings talking about how beautiful she’d grown up to be. This is akin to a fresh assault against this young lady who had begun to heal and move on with her life. This law puts orders in place to protect such victims from such contact.”
The law will go into effect November first.