FEMA Representatives Offering Construction Advice For Flood Victims In Muskogee County
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Representatives from FEMA want to help if you are still repairing your home after the flooding in May.
Muskogee County Emergency Management says mitigation specialist will be on hand at several repair shops throughout the weekend. They say they have some tips that could help make constructions easier and could even help prevent future damage.
They say most information is geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors. FEMA advisers will be available at the following locations from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Monday, Aug.12 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Muskogee County Lowe's 2901
- Old Shawnee Muskogee, OK 744
