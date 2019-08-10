News
8 Miles Of I-35 Shutdown After Semi Rolls Over Near Billings
Saturday, August 10th 2019, 1:01 PM CDT
KAY COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports that the northbound lanes of I-35 are closed after a non-injury crash.
According to an ODOT release a semi rolled over near mile mark 203 at the exit to Billings Oklahoma. Crews have blocked off the roadway up to mile marker 211 near W Fountain Rd. in Kay County.
Traffic is being diverted off by ODOT at marker 203. The southbound lanes are open.