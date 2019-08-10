News
Police: Victim Drowns In Illinois River
Saturday, August 10th 2019, 6:15 PM CDT
The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported a drowning at the Illinois River near Tahlequah Saturday.
Authorities said the drowning occurred around 4 p.m. just south of the Riverside Floats area.
The male victim was reportedly floating with friends when he attempted to swim across the river. He began to struggle and went under, according to police.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search effort. Police said the victim was located in 6.5 feet of water around 7:30 p.m.
He has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story.