News
Police: Suspect Arrested After Crashing Into Tulsa Home
Saturday, August 10th 2019, 8:39 PM CDT
Updated:
Police said a suspect is in custody after crashing a vehicle into a home Saturday in Tulsa.
The home is located in the 7100 block of E. 5th Pl.
According to the report, the suspect fled the scene of the crash where neighbors reportedly chased him down and held him until police arrived.
He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
The man inside of the home was sleeping on the couch when the car hit the home. He suffered minor injuries.
The suspect also hit a power pole in the crash causing a power outage for 500 customers in the area. Officials said the outage is expected to be repaired by 1 a.m. Sunday, August 11.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story.