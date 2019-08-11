Oklahoma City Rep. Plans To Reintroduce Red Flag Bill
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Some Oklahoma lawmakers are speaking out on possible new gun laws being considered in Washington.
One idea is a federal red flag law which would allow a court to take a gun away from someone deemed a danger to themselves or others. Several states have adopted similar laws - but Oklahoma is not one of them.
Last session, Oklahoma City Rep. Jason Dunnington says he helped co-sponsor a red flag bill here, but it was not heard in committee.
"I think that these recent reminders to the shootings in El Paso and Dayton has reminded us as a society we should be able to talk about gun violence," said Dunnington.
Dunnington says he will introduce the bill again next session if action is not already taken at the federal level.