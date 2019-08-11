Dangerous Sunday Heat and Humidity
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Sweltering August heat continues as temperatures and humidity climb to dangerously high levels for our Sunday.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our Sunday, due to a nasty combo of hot temperatures and high humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. But tack on that humidity and heat index values will soar above 110 degrees, potentially as high as 115 degrees in some spots
Again those are dangerous levels of heat and humidity, so please be smart with any outdoor activities. Remember your pets and check on your elderly friends and family too!
Unfortunately, Monday doesn’t look any better. We’ll have afternoon highs around 100 degrees on Monday, and again those heat index values are likely to exceed 110 degrees as very humid air remains in place.
Fortunately, a weak cold front arrives on Tuesday to bring some slight relief from the excessive heat and humidity. A few scattered storms are expected along that boundary Tuesday, with temperatures trimmed back into the lower 90s. Highs should hold in the lower 90s into Wednesday and Thursday as well, with lower humidity making that heat more manageable. Hang in there, folks!
