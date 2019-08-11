



Fortunately, a weak cold front arrives on Tuesday to bring some slight relief from the excessive heat and humidity. A few scattered storms are expected along that boundary Tuesday, with temperatures trimmed back into the lower 90s. Highs should hold in the lower 90s into Wednesday and Thursday as well, with lower humidity making that heat more manageable. Hang in there, folks!



I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Stay cool out there! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!