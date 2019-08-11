News
Sen. Inhofe Wants More Job Training Opportunities For Students
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe says he wants to see more job training opportunities for high school students.
Inhofe plans to announce new legislation expanding workforce development programs on Monday.
"People say that's a problem, but it's the kind of problem you really want, is to have too many jobs out there. But you also want to train people where they fit in and have better careers, make more money and make a greater contribution. And that's what we're doing with our workforce efforts," said Inhofe.
Senator Inhofe says one of the most important areas for workforce training in our state is in aviation.