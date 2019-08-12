News
Fatal Crash In Rogers County Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Others Injured
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead and several others are in the hospital after a crash in Rogers County.
The accident happened just off Highway 66 between Foyil and Sequoyah.
Investigators with OHP say the vehicle ran off the road, over-corrected and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Four people were thrown from the truck and troopers say one of them died at the scene.
The other three people are in the hospital, but OHP has not released an update on their conditions.
Troopers also have not released the name of the person who was killed.