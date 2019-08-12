News
Tulsa Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Neighbor
Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say shot one of his neighbors several times in the street.
Officers said they found the victim with multiple gun shot wounds near highway 75 and East 36th Street North.
Police were called out just after 11 p.m. Sunday night for a shooting and they found the victim lying in the street with gun shot wounds.
EMSA took the victim to the hospital.
Police say the victim and suspected shooter were neighbors and got into an argument - that's when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other person.
Officers say they are looking for a white jaguar sedan with black bumpers.
If you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.