Oklahoma 911 Call Centers Receive $2.7 Million In Grant Funds
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma 911 Call Centers will soon be getting upgrades due to a multi-million dollar grant.
The new improvements will include things like the ability to send in text messages, mapping improvements to make you easier to find, image and video processing, and more.
The $2.7 million grant is coming from the US Department of Commerce and the US Department of Transportation.
It's part of the 911 Grant Program, which will help 911 centers upgrade to Next Generation 911 capabilities.
Oklahoma is getting a part of the $109 million spread across 34 states and two tribal nations.
The grant money will help first responders provide aid more quickly because of the new improvements.
Oklahoma now has the money for the upgrades, but it's not clear yet when they'll be in place and ready for use.