Hobbs And Shaw Takes The #1 Spot At The Weekend Box Office
Monday, August 12th 2019, 8:30 AM CDT
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - "Fast And Furious Presents Hobbs And Shaw" took the number one spot at the weekend box office.
Universal Pictures estimates that the movie raked in more than $25 million in its 2nd weekend bringing its domestic total up to $108.5 million.
"Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark" took the number two spot. The PG-13 thriller delivered an estimated $20.8 million this weekend.
"The Lion King" came in third in its 4th weekend. The Disney remake now stands at the $1.3 billion internationally and is now the highest-grossing animated film surpassing Frozen.