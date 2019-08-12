Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - "Fast And Furious Presents Hobbs And Shaw" took the number one spot at the weekend box office.

Universal Pictures estimates that the movie raked in more than $25 million in its 2nd weekend bringing its domestic total up to $108.5 million.  

"Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark" took the number two spot. The PG-13 thriller delivered an estimated $20.8 million this weekend.

"The Lion King" came in third in its 4th weekend. The Disney remake now stands at the $1.3 billion internationally and is now the highest-grossing animated film surpassing Frozen.

 

 