The rest of the week should be characterized by not as hot and humid weather for most of the eastern third of the state. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some drier air will move across part of NE OK allowing overnight and morning lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s with Wednesday afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s along with another day of northeast winds. By Thursday, south winds will arrive with a gradual increase in moisture and temperatures through the end of the week. Daytime highs by the weekend should be at least in the mid-90s, if not higher to our west. The extended data suggest we may have a system nearing the area this weekend, and I’ve introduced a slight chance for a few storms Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Yet, I have kept the temps with a steady climb, closer to the mid and upper 90s despite some data suggesting a few degrees lower. We’ll cross this bridge later this week if we need to make any reductions from our current forecast.