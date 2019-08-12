News
Shaq-To-School: Shaquille O'Neal Provides Over 2,000 Shoes To Students In Need
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - A larger than life NBA superstar is going above and beyond to help students go back to school this year.
Shaquille O'Neal held a back to school drive in Las Vegas where he provided over 2,000 shoes and other school supplies to those in need. The four-time NBA champion said that his mother always told him that if you can help someone in need to do it.
“The fact that we can get shoes, backpacks, and stuff to kids who need them and put a smile on their face. That's what it's all about," said O’Neal.
The Big Diesel partnered with Zappos to provide the shoes for "SHAQ-TO-SCHOOL"