Tulsa Police: Panhandler Arrested For Robbery, Assault
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man was arrested after an attempted robbery on Monday.
According to police around 6 a.m., a man was entering the QuikTrip at 31st and Sheridan when the suspect, Jose Ramon Espada-Laporte, stopped him and asked for money. The man refused and went into the store.
The man said when he left the store, Espada-Laporte approached him again with a knife and demanded money, the police report states.
Police say the victim again refused and tried to get away, at which point Espada-Laporte got into his vehicle and attempted to run into the victim. At some point, Espada-Laporte managed to hit the victim's arm with the car.
When police arrived, they detained Espada-Laporte. After reviewing surveillance footage, police arrested him on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.